ROSA Virtualization
Virtualization management system for your business. Fast deployment of a data processing center with elements of protection.
News
A new platform for the ROSA Enterprise Desktop
The LLC NTC IT ROSA company presents X4 (RED X4), a new version of the home made commercial Linux distribution ROSA Enterprise Desktop. This new version of OS benefits from all the advanced features of our well-known community-driven distribution ROSA Fresh:...
ROSA Virtualization solution certified by FSTEC
Dear users, colleagues, partners and security experts! We are happy to announce the end of the certification tests for the Virtualization management System ROSA VIRTUALIZATION, our main product aimed at the secure environment deployment. The tests results were...
The tests confirm compatibility between the Document automation solution CompanyMedia and OS ROSA Cobalt
LLC NTC IT ROSA, the Linux based operating systems developer and InterTrust, the developer of the Document automation solution CompanyMedia are glad to announce the successful results in a compatibility testing between the solutions. The tests results verified the...
The Kaspersky Lab and LLC NTC IT ROSA collaborate on testing the compatibility between the two companies solutions
The testing series performed by the experts of The Kaspersky Lab and the ROSA Research and Technology Center proved the compatibility between the Kaspersky Endpoint Security 10 for Linux solution and the OS ROSA Cobalt (both desktop and server editions). The...