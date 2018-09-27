+7 (495) 137-88-44 sales@rosalinux.ru

ROSA Virtualization

Virtualization management system for your business. Fast deployment of a data processing center with elements of protection.

Install

ROSA Enterprise for work

Experience all the features of our OS ROSA Enterprise Linux for free! Down-load trial version, install it and start working!

Install

ROSA Fresh for home use

ROSA Desktop Fresh. OS Linux designed for everyday home use. Download for free and without signing up.

Install

Products

ROSA Fresh

Operating system for everyday home use. ROSA Media Player, Steam®, Skype® and many other applications on your desktop! Download it right now for free and without signing up.

Download

ROSA ENTERPRISE LINUX DESKTOP

Operating system for security-critical workstations

Download

ROSA ENTERPRISE LINUX SERVER

Secured operating system which provides server deployment of any type and with any required functionality.

Download

ROSA Virtualization

Virtualization management system for your business. Fast deployment of a data processing center with elements of protection.

Download

ROSA «COBALT»

OS ROSA Cobalt for servers and workstations offers personal and confidential data protection certified by FSTEC or Russia.

Download

Please leave your contact information and we shall send you the demo version.

News

The tests confirm compatibility between the Document automation solution CompanyMedia and OS ROSA Cobalt

LLC NTC IT ROSA, the Linux based operating systems developer and InterTrust, the developer of the Document automation solution CompanyMedia are glad to announce the successful results in a compatibility testing between the solutions. The tests results verified the...

| Sep 28, 2018 | 0

The Kaspersky Lab and LLC NTC IT ROSA collaborate on testing the compatibility between the two companies solutions

The testing series performed by the experts of The Kaspersky Lab and the ROSA Research and Technology Center proved the compatibility between the Kaspersky Endpoint Security 10 for Linux solution and the OS ROSA Cobalt (both desktop and server editions). The...

| Sep 26, 2018 | 0

